She 'performed' in the church of controversial Kenyan pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism church.

Although the woman is seen and heard confessing that she was the devil, some Kenyans are simply refusing to believe and resorted to mocking the pastor instead.

The man of God suffered some credibility deficit following a myriad of controversies, some of which resulted in some of his church members abandoning his church for a rival one.

The latest video in circulation shows him speaking to the woman wearing a black pair of trousers, a red cap and a white body-hugging shirt branded GAP.

The woman could be seen acting dramatically, saying that she was the devil but most Kenyans on social media are sceptical about the genuineness of the spiritual exercise.

“Tell me what is that, you want to know me?” pastor Ng’ang’a asked, to which the woman replied: “Who are you, I am the devil from Gatundu, this is my sign.”

Some of them believed that Ng’ang’a was only attempting to regain his lost integrity by staging another publicity stunt.

Watch the video below: