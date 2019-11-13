New football pitch has two living trees as goalkeepers, court order says nobody should touch them (video)

Authorities in Colombia have inaugurated a new soccer pitch which has two living trees, one in each goal because a court has ordered that they should not touch even a single leaf of the trees.

According to reports, back in 2017, the District Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD) commissioned engineering and architecture studies for the adaptation and improvement of Parque Japon, a park in northern Bogota, the capital of Bogota.

Some residents within the catchment area who were not enthused about the intention of their authorities to relocate some of the trees in the park to make room for a synthetic soccer and volleyball field went to court to stop the move.

In January this year, the court ruled in Favour of the locals with the judge ordering the IDRD to: “immediately suspend any intervention or administrative action on the trees of Parque Japon, such as logging, transplanting or pruning, by virtue of integrally protecting the collective right to the environment , among others, until there is total clarity about the environmental impact in the area, the protection of trees and community participation. ”

Since the court order was not injuncting the construction of the pitch but rather the removal of the trees in the land, the contractors chose to obey the order but proceeded with the construction.

A report by Odditycentral.com indicates that one of the goals currently has a tall palm tree measuring around 4 meters high, while the other also has a stubby brush, both standing at where their human counterparts are supposed to stand to prevent goals.

Photos and video of the football pitch have been circulating online and social media users have been making a mockery of the situation.

