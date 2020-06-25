Reports suggest that the brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had been handed the keys.

The sports car stopped on the M1 near Wakefield, England, due to a mechanical failure, then another driver ploughed into the back of it.

Driver crashes new £200,000 Lamborghini just 20 minutes after owner picked it up from showroom

West Yorkshire Police who shared photos of the damaged luxury car on Twitter and wrote: "It’s only a car!

"But on this occasion a 20-minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due to mechanical failure in lane 3.

"Hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried."

A police spokesperson confirmed the Lamborghini and a van had collided. The van driver was left with head injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The crash caused some delays on the southbound carriageway while the vehicles were recovered.