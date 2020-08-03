National president of DAG Moses Drybon who spoke to JoyNews also appealed for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for his members.

“In an open place where people can rush in to drink… when you drink to some level, we will allow you to go home so that we allow others to also come.

“We will give you a card if you’re in the gold batch you will come in the evening, if you are in the green batch you will come in the morning so that we will be able to observe the social distancing protocols.

READ ALSO: Rawlings squeezed Bede Ziedeng’s testicles so hard that he fainted - Prof Ahwoi discloses

“We need free PPEs because if we are not protected, we’re likely to crash into people.”

In his 14 address to the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic, the president said pubs and nightclubs remained closed but added that open-air drinking spots can operate by observing the laid down Coronavirus protocols.