Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley


Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley

Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981 at the age of 36, and the demise was attributed to cancer.

Bill Oxley, CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley play

The death of reggae legend, Bob Marley has been demystified as a 79-year-old Bill Oxley, ex-agent of America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on his dying bed in the hospital has confessed to killing him upon the orders of the American government.

Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981 at the age of 36, and the demise was attributed to cancer.

As to why the legend was killed, Daily Star reported Oxley as claiming Marley was among 17 others assassinated for the American government between 1974 and 1985, at a time the CIA “was a law unto itself.”

He added that Marley others “represented a threat to the interests of the United States.”

Oxley who reportedly worked with the CIA for 29 years said: “I was a patriot, I believed in the CIA, and I didn’t question the motivation of the agency – I’ve always understood that sometimes sacrifices have to be made for the greater good.”

Bill Oxley, CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley play

 

Posing as a famous photographer working for the New York Times, Oxley gained access to Marley at his Blue Mountain retreat and “gave him a pair of Converse All Stars. Size 10. When he tried on the right shoe, he screamed out ‘OUUUCH.‘

“That was it. His life was over right there and then. The nail in the shoe was tainted with cancer viruses and bacteria. If it pierced his skin, which it did, it was goodnight nurse.”

“There had been a series of high-profile assassinations of counter-culture figures in the United States in the late sixties, early seventies. By the time Bob Marley’s time came around, we thought subtlety was the order of the day. No more bullets and splattered brains.”

To ensure the mission was accomplished, Oxley said he was always in touch with Bob Marley to ensure the medical advice he received in Paris, London and the United States “would hasten his demise rather than cure him.”

He added that: “The last time I saw Bob before he died he had removed the dreadlocks, and his weight was dropping like a stone.

“He was very withdrawn, unbelievably small. He was shrinking in front of us. The cancer had done its job.”

Bill Oxley, CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley play

 

Oxley’s confession underscores findings by UK scientists in 2014, who discovered the rare mysterious acral melanomas that killed Bob Marley was not caused by the sun as reported at the time.

The confession has caused reactions among some Africans.

Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley play

Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley play

Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley play

