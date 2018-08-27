Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police


Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police

Commander of the Tema Regional MTTD, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah is reported to have revealed this trend in an interview with Accra-based Joy news, saying “it’s a source of distraction”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – MTTD play

Nonfunctional traffic lights, disregard for traffic regulations, deplorable roads among others which used to cause road accidents in Ghana are no more the only causes of late.

The Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) has observed that ladies dressed in skimpy dresses have also been attracting the attention of drivers, causing avoidable accidents.

Commander of the Tema Regional MTTD, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah is reported to have revealed this trend in an interview with Accra-based Joy news, saying “it’s a source of distraction”.

The police boss advised ladies that: “when you dress, dress moderately. If you are in your car, fine.”

“Some of them, too deliberately, they want to walk on the streets perambulating – they’ll go to the other end and come back doing nothing,” he lamented.

READ MORE: Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"

Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – MTTD play

 

To avoid such unexplainable road accidents, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah cautioned that: “Drivers who have been watching women, they should stop. When they see a beautiful woman on the road, instead of driving past, they want to slow down and watch, and sometimes they hit… When you say it sometimes they think it’s a joke, it’s not a joke at all.”

He further revealed that: “There was a programme that we did, we invited the drivers and it was one of their main concerns; that the women dress [skimpily].”

Apparently speaking from experience, he lamented that: “You see, you can be focused but when you are driving and you see somebody with that tight something, [As] a normal human being, you’ll watch because Ghanaians like watching things… You can be focused but it’s not everybody that will be focused. You will be focused [but] another person will look and come and hit. And they have been killing people. Sometimes the accidents that happen, you can’t imagine how [they happen]. The person is driving, he was not speeding, how come the car somersaulted; how come he hit another person? These are some of the distractions.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless" Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"
'Friend-zoning': Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend” 'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Photos: Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Orgasm: "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Unfortunate: Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril



Top Articles

1 Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madinabullet
2 Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Roverbullet
3 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet...bullet
6 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church...bullet
7 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013,...bullet
8 Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when the...bullet
9 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
10 Dream phone Crazy mother sells her 6-week-old baby to...bullet

Related Articles

Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"
'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal
In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
Culture 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in garage...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
5 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
6 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
7 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
8 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato...bullet
9 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
10 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet

Filla

Mayai 'pasua' Man pushes 15 boiled eggs up rectum and tears intestines
In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art