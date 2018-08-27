Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"

news

US president, Donald Trump is likely to suffer another backlash from Africans if a report by Financial Times that he referred to Nigerian, president Muhammadu Buhari as “lifeless”, after the two leaders met early this year.

The meeting between Trump and his Nigerian counterpart in April this year at the Whitehouse was at the behest of the former, where matters bothering on diplomatic relationship, trade facilitation among others were discussed.

Nigeria’s presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu hailed the meeting at the time, saying: “No matter how Nigerians take our own country, this is hugely an important country and this recognition is being manifested in this visit.”

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed is also on record to have said that: “He (Buhari) is the president of the most populous country in Africa, the president of the country with the largest economy in Africa. And I think it’s probably the fact that the world is now understanding that Nigeria is very strategic not just to the sub-region but the entire Africa.”

READ MORE: "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha

Donald Trump himself at a press briefing during his meeting with Buhari said: “Nigeria has a reputation for very massive corruption. I also know that the President has been able to cut that down very substantially.

“We talked about that, he is working on it and they have made a lot of progress and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress.”

The meeting between the two heads of state was hailed by many analysts and other Africans as being significant and symbolic.

However, about four months after that meeting, the Financial Times is reporting that Donald Trump has warned his aides that he never wanted to meet someone as lifeless as Buhari again.

The news portal quoted sources it referred to indisputable to back the report.

Meanwhile, the Whitehouse is yet to confirm or deny the damning allegation.

The infamous reference to Africa by the controversial US president as “shithole continent” is still fresh on the minds of Africans.