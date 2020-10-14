The Kenyan man of God, Father John Pesa reportedly made the biblical faux pas on Monday, October 12 when he visited the country’s Deputy President William Ruto at his home in Sugoi.

Elderly pastor who mistakenly said king Solomon killed Goliath says his life is in danger

Kenyan social media got frenzy shortly after the senior man of God said King Solomon killed the Philistine giant Goliath to save the Israelites, with some people attacking his person.

Father John Pesa addressed a press conference in Kisumu on Wednesday, October 14 and described the attacks as unfortunate.

"I started reading the Bible while I was still a very young boy and I continue doing so. It was David that killed Goliath and not King Solomon as I had mentioned. You should understand that I have become an old man. I have learnt that some people have started tarnishing my name because of my utterances on Monday. That is not good, we must all respect all our churches and the religious beliefs of others even if we don't subscribe to the same principles," the elderly clergyman said.

He also debunked assertions by a section of netizens he is "a fake pastor" who was only interested in taking money from the Deputy President William Ruto.

"I want to make this clear. My intents are not after making money. For your information, I have dedicated all my life to the gospel of God. That is why I even don't have a wife. All the money that I get goes into building the church," Father John Pesa added.