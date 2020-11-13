According to a report by Angel TV, the lady claimed that the late president, John Evans Atta Mills had shown her how to resurrect his former boss.

Per the report, Emefa claimed that Atta Mills appeared to her in person and directed her on how to get Rawlings back to life, adding that Rawlings was not dead at that time but was only 'sleeping'.

She reportedly insisted that she must be allowed to perform the directions as given by the late Atta Mills before 12:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Emefa explained that Rawlings was at a crossroads in the spiritual realm and if he crossed a certain river, then nothing could be done to resurrect him again.

She reportedly warned that if she was not allowed to perform the said directions and the former President crossed the said river, Ghana would experience more disasters.

Other reports say security personnel however did not allow the lady access into Rawlings residence to carry out the direction to resurrect former President Rawlings.

He died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He had reportedly been on admission at the facility for about a week after falling ill. Some unconfirmed reports say he passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19.

