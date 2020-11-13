Also identified on Facebook as Akwasi Amanwka Akoto Afrifa, the man whose father was one of the eight army generals who were executed by Rawlings and his Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) in the June 4 Uprising in 1979 took to Facebook to express how he wished the death of the late President was even more tragic.

“My name is Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto.

“And I approve this death.

“- Two Minute Hate,” he said in the first post before proceeding to a second one, saying: “Oh...What a Happy Day...

“- Two Minute Hate.”

As if the words above were not insensitive enough, because the ex-president’s death is still fresh and his family is in a state of grief, Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto concluded by saying: “This death is not tragic enough...

“...unlike the Osagyefo who died miserably in a faraway country...

“...and unlike my mentor and my inspiration, the Arch-Tribalist Awoonor who also died tragically in a faraway nation.....

“....well..., maybe the spirit of the Sika Dwa intervened to spare him a tragic death...after all, the children and spouse are subjects of Sika Dwa...

“....they have hailed and egg on any champion Atta who had attempted to bring down the Sika Dwa ...to their own demise...

“....when even the British imperialists couldn't tackle...

“.... Champion Attas will come...

“Champion Attas will go, miserably and tragically...

“...but the Sika Dwa will continue to live long and prosper...so woe to future Champion Attas...

“...Now... I am in such an ecstatic mood so much so that if any hypocrite comes on this thread to do mouth-mouth, I shall rain insults on him like the day he was born...

“...then again, maybe the way and manner the "babies with sharp" dealt with him and how his own party repudiated him were tragic enough and probably worse than death...

“Nonetheless, condolences to menua baa and me wofasefuo...

“- Two Minute Hate.”

Former President Rawlings died on Thursday morning, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been on admission for about a week after falling ill.

General Afrifa was a leading member of the National Liberation Council (NLC) which overthrew Kwame Nkrumah's government on February 24, 1966.

He became the leader of NLC and head of state a few months later and proceeded to hand over to K.A. Busia in 1969.

Some Ghanaians on social media are unhappy about the posts and have since been condemning Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto.