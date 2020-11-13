The Nigerian man identified as Okuna Nelson has taken to Facebook to write an emotional message to his former wife on her birthday, although she did not do the same for him on his birthday.

He shared photos and video from their wedding and prayed before praying for his ex-wife to find a better man who will give her all the happiness she deserves since she could not find it with him.

"May God give you a better man than me and the happiness you deserve" – Man to ex-wife on her birthday

“I know you didn’t wish me a happy birthday because you left. but that’s won’t make me a wicked man or stop me to wish you well on your day, you’re the first woman in my life to make me say I do in the alter of God.

I remember when I got married to you I always wanted to give u a big surprise birthday gift but the chance was not given. Anyway, I got the gift but you’re nowhere to be found. Happy birthday to princess. God bless your new home and give u a better man than me and all the happiness you deserve. Happy birthday,” Okuna Nelson wrote to his former wife.



In other news, it has emerged that one Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah of House of Divine Glory saw the impending doom that was about to befall the Rawlings Family and drew Ghanaians’ attention to it as far back as January 16, 2020.

The Prophet of God made a Facebook post early this year, asking Ghanaians to pray for the family of the now-deceased former president.

According to him, he could see sadness looming in the home of the Rawlings hence the need to jointly pray against it.

“GHANA-PRAYING FOR RAWLINGS-FOR I SEE SADNESS IN THEIR HOME. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME,” Prophet Jimmy wrote on Facebook in January 2020.

How prophet Jimmy Alla prophesied Rawlings' death

However, unfortunately, despite the prayers, Jerry John Rawlings passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020, after being on admission for about a week.

He died at age 73 following a short illness unconfirmed reports linked to Covid-19, just about twenty days after burying his mother Victoria Agbotui who had died at the age of 101.