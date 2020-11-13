He has written for the magazine for nearly 3 decades but the blunder has caused huge damage to the profile he has built over the years.

According to TMZ.com, an internal memo from Conde Nast chief Stan Duncan was sent to staffers this week, to inform them about the outcome of their investigation and the decision of the company to part ways with Toobin.

The email which was posted by The Daily Beast said Conde Nast would not countenance any conduct that threatens the company’s standards.

Before his sacking, Toobin had been suspended by the New Yorker and CNN weeks ago after he exposed himself on a Zoom call with New Yorker staffers as well as folks from WNYC radio, reports say.

He was caught masturbating while on the work call with the staffers, an incident he described as "embarrassingly stupid."

According to him, he thought he had muted the camera while easing himself. It is unimaginable how urgent the urge to masturbate was that Toobin could not wait until he finished the zoom call.

He took to Twitter to confirm his sack, expressing how badly he would have loved to continue working with the New Yorker.

"I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work."

He has been working with the magazine since 1993 and has carved out a niche for himself.

All fingers are crossed if CNN will follow suit to cut ties with Toobin as the NewYorker has done or it will resort to a different approach.

in other news, a list of 21 prostitutes (Ashawo) joints in the Greater Accra Region and the amount of monies charged at the various places have been compiled and it has been circulating online.

Prostitution is illegal in Ghana but the trade goes on and hardly has anybody been jailed in Ghana for engaging in the sex trade.

Sometimes arrests are made but the suspects are just left off the hook, with some allegations of security officers themselves patronising their services to pardon them in exchange.

Some people in high public offices and politicians are among those who patronise their services despite the fact that their trade is illegal.

Now, whether you like it or not prostitution is ongoing in designated areas in the national capital Accra in the full glare of the police just like the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes also known as Okada.

Interestingly, the trade has become so lucrative in Ghana that foreigners migrate here purposely to engage in it together with their Ghanaian counterparts.

Every joint charges differently depending on the kind of service the client wants and the location of the joint – sex worker in plush areas charge higher than those in areas considered low class.

A Ghanaian Facebook user, Amakye Nie, has curated a list of popular Ashawo joints in the Greater Accra Region and their prices.

Check out the list below:

1. Ashaiman behind the police station also known as 18 or Tsinaagbe – 20Ghs

2. Sakumono Titanic beach – 25Ghs

3. Tema Com.7 – 300 to 550Ghs

4. Tema Com.1 – 20 to 30Ghs

5. Spintex Kotobabi (Opposite Ecobank) – 20 to 150Ghs

6. Nungua Washing Bay(Abrefi) – 20 to 30Ghs

7. Nungua Katamanton(Italian Boys) – 20 to 30Ghs

8. Teshie Twibl3oo – 20Ghs

9. Labadi Township(maamli) Abese – 10 to 30Ghs

10. Osu Castle road – 20Ghs

11. Accra Rawlings park – 10Ghs flat

12. Achimota St John’s Beside Vision One FM – 30 to 45Ghs

13. Circle Obra spots area – 15Ghs including hotel

14. Circle Railway lines – 10 Ghs but 15 if you want her to pay for the kiosk

15. East Legon Atemuda – 100Ghs but 70 if u can park ur car around and 40 for a BJ

16. Lapaz Abrante3 Spot Footbridge – 30 to 70Ghs

17. Lapaz Bigot – 50 to 100Ghs

18. Kasoa Budumburam – 20 to 40Ghs but if u can buy Indomie you fit get am less

19. Odokor Traffic Light – 20Ghs to 35 (including kiosk)

20. Cantonment – 150 to 300Ghs for short and 50 for BJ in ur car

21. Madina – 10ghc but if u want make dem do u fine 15Ghs