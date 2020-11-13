But it has emerged that one Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah of House of Divine Glory saw the impending doom that was about to befall the Rawlings Family and drew Ghanaians’ attention to it as far back as January 16, 2020.

The Prophet of God made a Facebook post early this year, asking Ghanaians to pray for the family of the now-deceased former president.

According to him, he could see sadness looming in the home of the Rawlings hence the need to jointly pray against it.

“GHANA-PRAYING FOR RAWLINGS-FOR I SEE SADNESS IN THEIR HOME. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME,” Prophet Jimmy wrote on Facebook in January 2020.

How prophet Jimmy Alla prophesied Rawlings' death

However, unfortunately, despite the prayers, Jerry John Rawlings passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020, after being on admission for about a week.

He died at age 73 following a short illness unconfirmed reports linked to Covid-19, just about twenty days after burying his mother Victoria Agbotui who had died at the age of 101.

Aside from Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah, a video has also emerged in which the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is heard prophesying on the eve of the year 2019 about the death of a former president belonging to the National Democratic Congress.

But his prophecy was vague because there were two former presidents John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings at the time belonging to the NDC, and he was not specific on which of them the revelation was about.

“Some will say he's dead others will doubt it. This goes to the NDC.

"If you are smart you'll know what I am talking about. He will fall sick severely and rumours will be rife. But our prayers can stop it," Owusu Bempah said to his congregation on December 31, 2018.

There have been many such prophecies in the past pastors, most of which never came to pass, so Ghanaians hardly take men of God seriously these days when they make prophecies.