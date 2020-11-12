A Twitter user identified as Aliscious took to the social media platform to share some lotto numbers he has devised from the date of death of Mr. Rawlings.

“Edwuma no 3si. Papa J bring something,” Aliscious captioned a photo of the numbers he appears to have staked himself already.

Someone has staked Rawlings’ date of death as lotto numbers, hoping to win

In related news, social media users across Ghana and beyond have been expressing their reactions to the news of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings’ death.

The ex-military leader passed on, today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness at age 73.

Reports say he had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.

He recently lost and buried last month, his mother Victoria Agbotui who died at the age of 101.

Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

Since the news of his unexpected demise hit the internet, many people have been reacting to it.