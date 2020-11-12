The first President of the fourth republic after being a military leader for years passed on, today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness at age 73.

He had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.

He recently lost and buried last month, his mother Victoria Agbotui who died at the age of 101.

Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

Since the news of his unexpected demise hit the internet, many people have been reacting to it.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Social media reactions to former president Rawlings’ death

