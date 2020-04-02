The Filipino man had done everything possible to ensure the safety of his son but the ignorant little boy wouldn’t comply with instructions because he is used to spending most of his time outside playing with his peers.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the Philippines has also been struggling to contain it.

Father gives stubborn son hilarious haircut to stop him from going out to contract COVID-19

The Government has put in place a social distancing program that requires citizens to isolate themselves in their own homes and go out as little as possible but just as it is everywhere, curios children are making the work of officials difficult.

Photos of the unhappy boy crying as if he had lost his parents went viral on Filipino social media, getting over 60,000 shares and thousands of comments but it was not exactly clear what triggered his emotions, although some people found his haircut funny.

It has now come to light that his father who didn’t want to apply to much force to restrain him from loitering resorted to the hilarious means to safeguard his own life but the youngster has yet to come to terms with his dad’s goodwill.

According to Odditycentral.com, the photos were posted on Facebook by the boy’s older sister who explained the reasons for the embarrassing haircut and also shared a photo of her brother wearing his regular hairdo for comparison.

Well, inasmuch as the old man was fighting for the son’s interest, some social media users raised concerns about his disciplinary method.

“I want to laugh, but he looks so miserable,” one person commented on the photos.

Another user wrote: “It’s a bit too much, the boy looks so sad.”