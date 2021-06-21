Father kills 2-day-old daughter for contracting syphilis infection

The news website reported DSP Okyere Andam, the commander of the above-mentioned police command as that the suspect, who had worked in the hospital before, went through the folder of the newborn baby and noticed that she has been infected with the disease.

He later pleaded with his wife Felicia Akese to let him carry the baby in his arms for some time, and she did.

Then, a few minutes later, he returned with the baby, fully wrapped in a cloth with an explanation that she is dead and so he wants to go and bury her.

A heated disagreement ensued between the couple for some time before Felicia Akese had to comply under duress.

The suspect went to Assin Kyinso Cemetery to bury the dead baby but decided to go back home to do it at the back of their residence because his traumatised wife was following him.

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the incident happened in November 2020 but the wife of the suspect, Felicia Akese, reported the case three days ago at Assin Darmang Police Station which eventually led to the arrest of the suspect.

A team of investigators from the Assin South police command went to Assin Kyinaso with the suspect to show them where the body was buried.

They went around the public cemetery and the surroundings of their vicinity but to no avail.

The suspect was bent on concealing the truth told the investigators that the body of his child was thrown into the toilet facility in the area but residents rejected the claim.