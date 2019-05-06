The back and forth about the controversial matter started recently when Kumchacha said that screaming ‘oh my God, Jesus’ during love making amounts to mentioning the names in vain, which the Bible says is sinful.

Basing his view on Exodus 21:1-7, the controversial man of God was quoted as saying: “Whether you are making the love with your husband or your boyfriend, once you scream the name of Jesus Christ while in the act there is no way you will not go to hell.

“God is not his personal property it is the omnipresent God we all know. Read Exodus 21:1-7 it says you should not mention the name of God in vain. So while being romanced if you are mentioning the name like that you commit a big sin. If care is not taken you could be flogged one day by invisible hands while in the act.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the issue from his base in the United State, an equally controversial marriage counsellor Lutterodt said Kumchacha has displayed ignorance and lack of knowledge about the subject matter.

He added that Jesus is rather happy to hear his name being mentioned by men and women during sex, though he did not quote any scripture to back his point.

Interestingly, they are both men of God, and it is not clear which of them to believe.

Maybe, to be on a safer side, instead of screaming ‘oh my God, Jesus’, just scream the name of the person causing you the sensation, or scream, but mention no name.