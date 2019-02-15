Video clips circulating online shows her jump from the high-rise building before sprawling on the ground, leaving her completely unconscious.

The incident resulted in a frenzy at the Havilah Gold residence of the university as other students in the hostel trooped to the scene, desperately calling the name of God.

The unnamed student was rushed to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Her colleagues are reported as saying that, prior to the alleged attempted suicide, the lady and her boyfriend had a disagreement over his failure to get her a gift on Valentine’s Day.

Watch a footage of the heart-breaking incident below: