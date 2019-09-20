A man who sold his £325,000 home and Mercedes to set up a sex toy company is only hoping that people’s urge to masturbate will increase to enable him to recover his foolhardy investment.

29-years-old Tom Thurlow from England returned to his parents’ home to stay with them for a while as he prayed that the sex toy business would not disappoint him. But he is currently sleeping in his shop because his parents got fed up with him.

“It was everything. I just decided, if I’m going to be in I need to be all in.

“I believe in it and I’m a risk-taker. My whole life is in it.

“I’m happy to lose it all if that’s the way it goes.

“I just think that whatever happens with Brexit, people are still going to want to masturbate,” he told the Mirror Online.

The young man was previously running a dating website for students called ShagAtUni and making fortunes, but competition from other similar sites killed his source of income.

“I enjoyed a lot of success with ShagAtUni but it started to drop off when apps like Tinder came on the market,” he claimed.

It was after his ShagAtUni business plummeted that he thought it ‘prudent’ to sell his properties to venture into the sex toy industry.

“Rather than flogging a dead horse I just wanted to do something different. I just thought sex toys seemed the most exciting.

“I don’t take myself seriously. I don’t think sex is a big deal like most people in society do.”

Although family and friends raised misgivings about the business, he developed a thick skin.

He said: “People weren’t surprised when I told them. Most people think it’s great and they think it’s quite cool and exciting.

“There have been a couple of people who didn’t agree with the sex toy stuff and they think it’s seedy. That’s fine, everyone has their opinions but I will have a debate with them and challenge them.

“My biggest critic is my mum; she just thinks it’s horrifying.”

Having sold the £325,000 Gloucestershire home he bought with proceeds from ShagAtUni, he went ahead to cashed in his Premium Bonds and got rid of his fancy car just to amass sufficient money to start the new business.

Last week, Tom reportedly launched his new business called Ricky.

With nowhere to lay his head, the determined man has made a makeshift bed in the shop where he sleeps at night with the hope that the vibrators and other sex enhancement toys will sell fast enough to restore his comfort.

Well, one can only wish the business-minded Tom Thurlow good luck.