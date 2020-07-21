The Nigerian Court of Appeal sitting in Awka, Anambra State on Friday, July 17, 2020, increased the five years prison term, (without an option of fine) handed to 39-year-old convict, Ikenna Stanislaus Ugwunna by Justice Chudi Nwankwor of Anambra State High Court, Ogidi, according to Lindaikejisblog.com.

A statement from the EFCC says Ugwuanna had approached the appellate court for a reprieve, but got additional jail term, as the court held that the trial court did not have the discretion to prescribe the five-year jail term it sentenced the convict.

The statement explained that the law stipulates seven years jail term on conviction for the offence for which the convict was found guilty, hence the Court of Appeal reviewed the sentence upward.

Ugwunna’s ordeal started on March 31, 2014, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC South-East Zone arraigned him on six-count charges, bordering on forgery and obtaining by false pretence, contrary to Sections 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Section 443 (1) of the Criminal Code Law of Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Beautiful woman dies just a day after her wedding (photos)

Investigations established that the convict sometime in 2011, fraudulently presented himself as a representative of a Chinese company that deals in vehicle spare parts, upon which he obtained the sum of N12.4million from his victim to make supplies to him.

Without making the supplies, he diverted the money to his personal use and frustrated all efforts by his victim to recover his money.

To further cover up his fraudulent activities, he forged some sales confirmation receipts, purported to have emanated from Guangzhou Zwei Import and Export Co. Ltd, a Chinese company with a branch office in Lagos, which he claimed he represented.

In the course of investigations, he jumped the administrative bail granted him by the Commission and absconded to Niger State, were he hibernated for more than a year before he was arrested by the police and handed over to the Enugu Zonal Office of the EFCC.

READ ALSO: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang rescues woman as husband vanishes after she gives birth to quadruplets

Counsel for the EFCC, Mainforce Adaka Ekwu, invited five witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against him before the adoption of final written addresses.

Justice Nwankwor of the trial court found him guilty of counts four, five and six of the charges which contravened Sections 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Section 443 (1) of the Criminal Code Law of Anambra State and jailed him five years, without option of fine, prompting him to approach the Court of Appeal for a reprieve that earned him additional two years.'' the statement read