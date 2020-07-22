According to celebritiesbuzz.com.gh, the man paid for a piece of key soap thinking he had bought a phone.

Circle is famous for criminal activities that are carried out there due to its cosmopolitan nature, but some people are still fallible to the shenanigans of the criminal gangs.

Interestingly, other vendors at the scene who knew what their colleague was doing tried to subtly draw the unsuspecting man’s attention to the raw deal he was being given but he couldn’t catch the drift.

After taking the said item, the video shows the elderly man handing monies to the criminally-minded young man who then counted it before placing them in his pocket.

By the time he would realise the fraud perpetrated on him, it would have been too late, and he would hardly locate the thief.

Watch the video below and beware: