This fact only dawned on a Ghanaian young man after he had made it to the training ground, and he has begged his superiors to be allowed to go home.

The yet-to-be-identified man who claimed to be 27-years old is seen in a viral video sitting on the ground and gasping for oxygen while surrounded by soldiers and other trainees.

He said the training was too tough for him to bear, so he chose to go back home over becoming the soldier he had yearned for and worked to get enlisted.

After his “I want to go home” wish was granted him, he then started begging that he would put in more effort.

Watch him in the video below as he begs to go home: