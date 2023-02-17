3 truck drivers shot dead, 4 injured while carrying vegetables from Bawku to Accra

The injured victims are reported to be receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they were conveyed.

Survivors of the unfortunate incident recounted their ordeal to Kumasi-based Luv FM and showed their bullet-ridden vehicles as proof of what befell them during their journey.

The traumatized victims said they took the risk to drive out of Bawku with their perishable goods after the police refused to grant them escort out of the community.

Myjoyonline.com reports that bullet holes on the windscreen, side and rear of the vehicles show aggressive spontaneous shooting.

One of the survivors, Kwaku Karl, 44, narrated that he and his 22-year-old son, Kofi Karl lay on their side on the floor of cargo for safety but the sporadic bullets hit his son to death.

“We laid low in the car to prevent sustaining wounds. I hid my head somewhere with my son’s legs on top of me. Sadly, he sustained some bullets and could not survive. This is just how we positioned ourselves” he recalled as quoted by the news website.

Another survivor, Yakubu Asaripue said that they made efforts to escape from the assailants but some of their team members could not survive.

“The car leading the team is mine. Unfortunately, I lost my driver due to the incident even after putting in much effort to rescue them,” he lamented.

Haruna Issah who suffered multiple gunshot wounds said: “They chased us right after we got into the community. After releasing multiple gunshots at us, we were forced to hide under the car seats but even with that, my driver could not survive and my other mate is receiving treatment.”