RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

#Free this TV now! – Social media users hilariously demand freedom for ‘imprisoned’ TV

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Social media users have been making fun of a viral photo of a Television set that has been locked up inside a burglar-proof metal cage.

#Free this TV now – Social media users hilariously demand freedom for ‘imprisoned’ TV
#Free this TV now – Social media users hilariously demand freedom for ‘imprisoned’ TV

The photo was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian identified as Habibu Adamu, and it has since been circulating online and gaining a lot of traction.

Recommended articles

The photo shows the modern flatscreen TV virtually ‘crying for breath’ inside the metal cage affixed to the wall of the owner’s room. The cage is then locked with a padlock.

“Enjoy reading our stories? Reminds me of a story in Adamu Aliyu Kiyawa’s Birgimar Hankaka, with the title ‘Ƙasar Ɓarayi’,” Adamu captioned the photo.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 patient dies after attempting to escape from Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

FB Post

What is equally interesting is the fact that the TV is on, and a movie is being shown on it, which raises suspicion that the owner probably watches it while under lock and key.

It remains unclear where Adamu chanced upon the hilarious development but some people also suspect he might be the owner of the TV set.

Well, whoever the gadget belongs to might be justified in building such a level of protection against it because it is expensive and some criminals sometimes go about stealing them.

Shemima and Ali of DATE RUSH fame have broken up

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized that we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

Ghanaians want Reverend Father punished for kissing St Monica's college students (video)