Free this TV now! – Social media users hilariously demand freedom for ‘imprisoned’ TV

The photo shows the modern flatscreen TV virtually ‘crying for breath’ inside the metal cage affixed to the wall of the owner’s room. The cage is then locked with a padlock.

“Enjoy reading our stories? Reminds me of a story in Adamu Aliyu Kiyawa’s Birgimar Hankaka, with the title ‘Ƙasar Ɓarayi’,” Adamu captioned the photo.

What is equally interesting is the fact that the TV is on, and a movie is being shown on it, which raises suspicion that the owner probably watches it while under lock and key.

It remains unclear where Adamu chanced upon the hilarious development but some people also suspect he might be the owner of the TV set.