Covid-19 patient dies after attempting to escape from Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 55-year-old Covid-19 patient who reportedly attempted to escape from Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region has died.

According to Myjoynline.com, Paulus Okine was referred to the Covid-19 management center from the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department on Wednesday, August 18.

He however died on Thursday after all efforts to restrain him did not materialize.

The news website reported the Hospital’s Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the hospital, Justina Amo Yartey as saying that the security personnel at the treatment center spotted the patient leaving his ward.

She added that when the security personnel approached and asked the now-deceased why he was leaving, he threatened to harm him.

The patient was however found lying in a prone position near the nurse’s quarters in the area the same day just moments after he exited the treatment center.

He was confirmed dead by health officials at the facility before the matter was reported to the Sekondi District Police Command.

It remains unclear what caused the death of the Covid-19 patient.

His body has been deposited at the mortuary.

