Ghana police officer gets GH₵11k reward for returning GH₵2k that ‘poured’ from bank’s ATM

Guess what he did! Instead of quickly pocketing the money and escaping from the scene quietly as some people would have done, he quickly reported the incident to his Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu who also did not attempt to conspire with his junior officer to hide the money. He returned the cash to the Stanbic Bank.

The gesture blew the minds of the officials of the bank to the extent that they thought it fulfilling to reward the exceptional police officer in an enviable way.

The Ghana Police Service took to its Facebook page to proudly share the story titled: “Stanbic Bank Appreciates Police Officer for Honesty.”

The service then went on to say: “Constable Prince Fordjour of the Police National SWAT has been presented with a special investment fund of four thousand Ghana cedis; gift voucher of one thousand Ghana cedis, current account credited with one thousand Ghana cedis and corporate souvenirs of the Stanbic Bank, for displaying honesty and integrity.

“At a ceremony at the Police Headquarters today 16th July 2021, the Stanbic Bank's Branding and Marketing Manager Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu said Constable Fordjour on 5th July 2021 found cash of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC2000.00) discharged by the bank's ATM at Abeka Total with nobody in sight. However, the constable reported the incident to his Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu who in turn returned the money to the bank.”

As to whether the bank chose to reward the young constable about triple the cash he returned to them out of honesty and fear of God, its Branding and Marketing Manager Mawuko Afadzinu explained: " It is not about the amount involved but the gesture of the constable which personifies what the police represents in the community, which is the same as our motto 'Service with Integrity'.”

Then, as if what the bank had done already was not motivating enough already, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh who was proud to have Constable Fordjour within the service he presides over, presented him with a cash amount of five thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 5,000).

While commending the Stanbic Bank for going public with the police officer’s gesture, the IGP also seized the opportunity to encourage other police officers to emulate Constable Fordjour’s gesture and always stand up for the right thing.