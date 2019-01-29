Reports say Reverend Isaac Hinneh, the head Pastor of Living Grace Ministries confirmed to the press that the incident happened in his church.

Although he did not disclose the identities of the couple for security reasons, the man of God told the Ghana News Agency that the couple had approached him that they had gone to a spiritualist at Wenchi for financial assistant, and were given a suitcase supposed to contain money.

Reverend Isaac Hinneh is reported as saying the spiritualist instructed the couple to wake up at midnight to perform a certain ritual with “some hair” in a paper offered to them before opening the bag.

He assured them that having used the “hair” to perform the said ritual, the suitcase would be full of money.

However, even before the time was due to use the hair, it had vanished mysteriously.

Out of fear, the couple approached Reverend Hinneh for help, and he asked them to bring the said bag to a watch night prayer session the next day.

The man of God then invited two other pastors from Chiraa in the Sunyani West District and Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality for support to handle the spiritual battle.

He said that after praying over the said suitcase and opening it two big snakes were found in it instead of the promised money.

The unnamed couple fearfully took to their heels and left the bag and its content in the church, without caring about the pastors and church members.

The incident drew attention of residents who thronged the church premises to ascertain what the matter was.

The man of God said the two snakes were later killed and burnt.