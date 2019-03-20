Eric and Mary Saipey are currently trending online after a video of their beautiful knot tying event held in the premises of Church of Christ in Accra over the weekend was posted on Facebook by TV3 Ghana.

It is reported that the couple have dated for years, and having been convinced that they are able to live together under one roof, they decided to make their relationship official, hence the colourful wedding which is receiving a lot of reactions, most of which are congratulatory messages and admirations.

According to TV3’s Portia Solomon Gabor who happened to be present at the event, it was well attended by both the disabled society and able-bodied people, and the newly wedded couple’s aim is to inspire other disabled people to feel comfortable, get married and enjoy life to the maximum.

Watch a video of Eric and Mary Saipey exchanging vows: