According to the Ghana News Agency, Antony Ajah Tochukwu has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on March 25.

His four accomplices who took part in the robbery of Razak Mohammed Danso are currently at large, and police are apparently making efforts to arrest and bring them to book.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainant who lives in Abeka, in Accra was riding his official motorbike from Dzorwulu heading towards Abeka on January 23, 2018 when the suspect and his accomplices blocked him at the Abofo footbridge, near Abelenkpe, and robbed him of the motorbike and sped off.

Interestingly, about four days later, the Tesano Police Patrol Team reportedly received a distress call that a gang of robbers on motorbikes were terrorising pedestrians around Abelenkpe Dimple roundabout close to Achimota Forest.

Inspector Ahiabor said that when the patrol team arrived at the scene, Tochukwu’s accomplices jumped onto their motorbikes and sped off, but he abandoned his motorbike and took to his heels.

Police reportedly gave him a hot chase, and he was arrested eventually and brought to the police station with his abandoned motorbike, which Razak Mohammed Danso subsequently identified as the one which was snatched from him a couple of days earlier.