Ghanaian man cooks with coalpot on top of moving taxi while sitting on kitchen stool (video)

It is not clear if the driver of the car was aware that the man was sitting on top of his taxi. He drove the car in town with the cook on top of it as if police officers would only applaud and cheer them on if their conduct caught their attention.

A surprised bystander who could not believe his eyes is heard in the video laughing while wondering if the taxi-top cook was out of his mind.

Suspicions are rife that the video might be an episode of a movie or a comedy skit, but that has not been confirmed.

It is also not clear yet which part of Ghana the dangerous stunt was staged and what food the young man was cooking.

In other news, just like a Billy goat pesters a nanny goat with a mating request, a newly wedded groom has been captured in a video chasing his grim-faced bride with a kiss but the lady refused, leaving him embarrassed.

The humiliating episode occurred during the couple's white wedding ceremony in the presence of friends and family.

The video of the incident has been circulating online and has attracted numerous reactions on social media platforms.

It remains unclear what got the bride so pissed off that she marred her own wedding event by refusing to kiss her groom who was all over her to show her love on the big day.