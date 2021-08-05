“Mothers, stop feeding husbands with breastmilk, it’s wrong” - Gender minister to Nigerians

“Breastmilk is meant for babies and not their fathers. Mothers should stop feeding their husbands with their breastmilk, it’s for their babies,” the commissioner said at a UNICEF media dialogue with some journalists.

She bemoaned the practice of some women denying their babies breastfeeding to avoid their breasts sagging, all in a bid to please their husbands.

She went further to condemn some musicians who compose songs to mock women with sagged breasts, adding it is a noble thing for a woman’s breasts to fall as a result of breastfeeding.