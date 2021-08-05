RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Mothers, stop feeding husbands with breastmilk, it’s wrong” - Gender minister to Nigerians

Nigeria’s Enugu state Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Peace Nnaji has asked women to stop feeding their husbands with their breastmilk, saying “it’s wrong”.

According to her, women nowadays prioritize the satisfaction of their husbands with their breastmilk over that of their babies for whom it is originally meant.

“Breastmilk is meant for babies and not their fathers. Mothers should stop feeding their husbands with their breastmilk, it’s for their babies,” the commissioner said at a UNICEF media dialogue with some journalists.

She bemoaned the practice of some women denying their babies breastfeeding to avoid their breasts sagging, all in a bid to please their husbands.

She went further to condemn some musicians who compose songs to mock women with sagged breasts, adding it is a noble thing for a woman’s breasts to fall as a result of breastfeeding.

“It’s wrong for mothers not to breastfeed their babies for fear of having flat or saggy breast,” Peace Nnaji said.

