Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

The news outlet reported that the party was disembarking from a boat at the riverside town of Shibganj, heading towards the bride’s house, when they were caught in a thunderstorm.

Several bolts of lightning hit the group, turning the joyful event into a tragicomic one.

Lightning-related killings across South Asia is a regular occurrence as hundreds of people lose their lives to the natural disaster every year.

The situation forced Bangladesh to declare lightning strikes a natural disaster in 2016 following the death of more than 200 people in May alone of that year, including 82 people on a single day, the BBC reports.

According to experts, the disappearance of many tall trees as a result of deforestation could be blamed for the regular lightning incidents in South Asia.