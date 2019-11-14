Ghanaian man’s upcoming wedding to 3 women triggers reactions

The Islamic wedding is scheduled to take place at Walewale, the capital of West Mamprusi District in the North East Region of Ghana.

The event will see the young man, Osman Hafiz tie the knot with 3 ladies; Yidana Sikena, Ali Karima and Yakubu Huzaima in the same ceremony on the same day and at the same venue.

Invitation card bearing the planned marriage has been circulating online and some social media users have been reacting to it.

Well, Islam permits Muslim men to marry more than one woman provided they are in a position to cater for them, so he hasn’t breached any law, not even the laws of Ghana frown on polygamy.

See the invitation card below and take note of the date: