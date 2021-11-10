RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian pastor says he’s visited heaven 4 times & God himself ordained him (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian man reported to be a pastor has claimed to have visited heaven not less than four times, and got ordained by God himself to do his work.

Ghanaian pastor says he’s visited heaven 4 times and God himself ordained him (video)
Ghanaian pastor says he’s visited heaven 4 times and God himself ordained him (video)

A video circulating online shows the man in the studios of Kumasi-based Akoma FM where he made the claim.

Recommended articles

During the interview, the interviewer asked if he has been to heaven before, to which he answered in the affirmative and went further to emphasize that he had visited heaven four times.

As if the interviewer didn’t believe the man of God’s assertion, she repeated the question to which he reaffirmed his claim, saying he has been assigned by God himself to spread his word to the world.

If the claim by the man of God is anything to go by, then he must have been extraordinarily privileged to have experienced the heaven that the rest of us can only visit not only when we die, but also unless we are without sin.

READ ALSO: Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Meanwhile, in another story, a Ghanaian pastor has said emphatically that womanizing (side-chicks) is good 100% and challenged any pastor worth his salt who disagree with him to show his face.

According to the elderly man of God identified as Osofo Acheampong of Seventh-Day Pentecostal church, it is nauseating to hear his fellow pastors who claim to be believers in the Holy Bible, preaching against womanizing.

“Having a side chick is very good. If I'm to rate it, I'll give it 100 percent,” Osofo Acheamp said in an interview that has been circulating online.

The man of God said to be the head of a Seventh-Day Pentecostal church went further to refer to Abraham, Moses, David and others, saying God did not reject them although they had multiple mistresses outside their marriages.

He said he always doesn’t have any problem with ordinary people who preach against womanizing but it is sickening to him when pastors who must know better join the bandwagon to condemn what even prominent people in the Bible did.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Meme-of-a-man-crying

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Man remanded in prison

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; they’re wedding is today – Lady cries