Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Authorities have proffered charges bordering on criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and examination malpractices, among others against the randy lecturer.

The State Intelligence Bureau nabbed Adewole after he called and threatened to fail the student in question if she refused to have sex with him in September 2021.

His conduct is said to be in contravention of sections 397 and 95 of the Penal Code Law and Section 3(320) of the Examination Malpractices Act Cap. E15 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Police, in order to obtain evidence against Adewole, asked the victim to just play along with his demands and enter his room while they hid at strategic locations to arrest him.

Kwara State Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), a party to the case said the suspect allowed the victim to rewrite her exam on the condition that she would have sex with him all night.

“The lecturer thereafter lured the student into his bedroom around 8.30 pm on Taoheed Road, Basin area, Ilorin, where he gave her a new question paper and answer script of KWASU to rewrite her exam with a promise to have sexual intercourse with her till daybreak.