“Carry your vaccination cards because from next year we will inspect them. If you don’t have your card, you will sit outside,” Dr Victor Osei warned as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

“The president has not given this directive but I am the president of Family Chapel. I will inspect the cards.”

He went further to urge the members to ignore conspiracy theories against the Covid-19 vaccine, saying if the six childhood killer disease vaccines did not kill Ghanaians, they will not die from taking the Covid-19 vaccine either.

The clergyman cited the death of Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network from Covid-19 at the age of 64 after using his station to preach against the vaccines.