According to him, although the president of the country has not given any such directive, he [pastor] is “the president of Family Chapel” and has the power to issue it to his congregation.
"I’ll inspect vaccination cards" – Ghanaian pastor says unvaccinated members won't enter chapel
The head pastor of the Family Chapel International Rev. Dr Victor Osei has directed all members of his church to get vaccinated or they will not be allowed into the chapel by the year 2022.
“Carry your vaccination cards because from next year we will inspect them. If you don’t have your card, you will sit outside,” Dr Victor Osei warned as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.
“The president has not given this directive but I am the president of Family Chapel. I will inspect the cards.”
He went further to urge the members to ignore conspiracy theories against the Covid-19 vaccine, saying if the six childhood killer disease vaccines did not kill Ghanaians, they will not die from taking the Covid-19 vaccine either.
The clergyman cited the death of Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network from Covid-19 at the age of 64 after using his station to preach against the vaccines.
He rubbished claims that the vaccines are ungodly and antichrist as some men of God have preached to their congregants.
