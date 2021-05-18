The video shows residents volunteering to carry the pregnant woman, identified as Hagar Gyamfi, to the clinic, as they have to travel miles to access taxi, and hours more to get to the clinic due to a bad road network.

According to Adomonline.com, the community is about six miles from the health centre and the road and environment are very bad.

The website reported Madam Gyamfi having recounted how the pain of contraction rendered her immobile, leaving her with no option other than to rely on the services of the volunteers.

Ghanaian pregnant woman in labour is carried on a wooden door to the hospital Pulse Ghana

As for her husband who put her in the pregnant state, every passing second of the journey to the health center was a nightmare as he accompanied the volunteers who carried his wife on the wooden door.

Thankfully, Madam Gyamfi successfully gave birth to a bouncy baby boy and has since been discharged, reports say.

Residents are reported as disclosing that, it is a norm for residents to carry patients on wooden doors or tied to motorbikes to be transported to health facilities.

Volunteers have to travel over river Boin and several others combined with the heavyweights of patients and pregnant women, a situation which most times lead to most of the patients losing their lives.

Some residents who have benefitted from the services of the volunteers told Adom News that they lived in fear of losing their lives along the way but the volunteers are the only solution to the situation and they have been of a lot of help to the community.