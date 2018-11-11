Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married

Nyalong married tycoon Kok Alat in a colourful wedding at Freedom Hall Hall in Juba yesterday effectively bringing to a close her family’s long search for a suitor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Nyalong Ngong Deng, a 17-year-old South Sudanese girl who created a buzz on social media after she was auctioned by her family, has been married off.

Nyalong married tycoon Kok Alat in a colourful wedding at Freedom Hall Hall in Juba yesterday effectively bringing to a close her family’s long search for a suitor.

READ MORE: Sex video has made me popular- Governor

The girl was auctioned on Facebook on October 25 by her family and anyone interested was encourage to place bids.

Juba TV reported that six men had shown interest to marry Nyalong but tycoon Alat offered 500 cows and three V8 cars effectively outbidding stiff competition from other top government officials.

The family had challenged other people from other regions with a high number of cattle to join the competition for the girl.

The competition which was restricted to people from Dinka and Jieng culture drew outrage from women groups who condemned the bid.

In Dinka culture, any man willing to marry must convince the girl's family on their ability to take care of their daughter which is evident through the ability to meet dowry terms.

Female lawyers in South Sudan have urged the government to shut down the online auction terming it gross violation of human rights.

"The practice is a gross human rights violation and violates the rights of a girl. It does not only deprive the girl child from education and limit her future opportunities in her life, but also increases the risk of violence, jeopardizes her health, reduces the girl child to a property, and deprives her from the right to choose," Adhiue told VOA's South Sudan in Focus.

READ MORE: Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex

Lawyer Suzy Natana praised the government for passing legislation protecting girls and women, but she said it should be regulated while also advising girls to have to insist on their freedom of choosing suitors.

"Dowry is not necessarily a bad thing because it leaves a simple token of appreciation that has invested in our culture, but it has to be regulated…if you are above the age of 18, you have a right to choose for yourself, to decide to get married or not. So, the first step is to make an effort to say no," she said.

 

Credit: sde.co.ke

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’ Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’
Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral
Sex video has made me popular- Governor Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick

Recommended Videos

Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator
Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’ Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)



Related Articles

Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick
82-year-old woman reveals exercise she uses before sleeping with 39-year-boy
Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital
7-year-old girl defiled by teacher bleeds from vagina, anus and nose
Husband shoots wife and brother after catching them in bed
Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash

Filla

82-year-old woman reveals exercise she uses before sleeping with 39-year-boy
Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital
Husband shoots wife and brother after catching them in bed
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash
X
Advertisement