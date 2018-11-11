Sex video has made me popular- Governor

news

A Kenyan deputy governor who was caught having sex with a woman who is not his wife says the incident has given him more reason to praise God.

The Kirinyaga deputy governor Peter Ndambiri is reported to have thanked those he accused of setting him up for making him the second most "Googled" person in Kenya in April.

“Although it was such an unfortunate incident, many people who did not know me before became interested in finding out who this Ndambiri was,” said the deputy governor who has a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.

Kenyan news website SDE quoted him as telling a Church congregation: "although my blackmailers and their accomplishes celebrated my downfall, God is great since the incident hardened me and gave me strength. That’s why I am here with you today praising the Lord Jesus."

He claimed that his political enemies paid a blogger Sh3 million (GHC3,0000 to release the video which went viral.

So far, three suspects are in police custody over the incident, SDE reports.