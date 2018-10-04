Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back

news

Police in Cape Town, South Africa have mounted a search for persons believed to be ritualists who inflicted severe pain on a live billy goat by plunging a long knife in its back and leaving it to bleed profusely.

Reports say the goat was found bleating in pain with its body soaked in blood at Camps Bay beach, a top tourist spot opposite The Bay Hotel which is mostly patronised by wealthy people.

The incident is linked to suspected ritualists because of the red bandana and suspected human hair wrapped around the knife which was found buried in the goat’s body.

Reports say police called Cape of Good Hope SPCA, an animal rescue charity who through their expertise were able to arrest the poor animal, removed the knife from its body before taking it to the hospital for treatment.

One of the law Enforcement officers, Wayne Dyason is quoted as saying: “It is suspected the animal was involved in some type of ritual that occurred during the night on the beach but managed to evade its captors.

“The handle of the knife was wrapped in red cloth material with hair woven into it.

“We are making inquiries to discover who is responsible for stabbing the goat and we will prosecute under the Animal Protection Act and are appealing for any information.”