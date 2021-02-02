According to the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, he only laughs when he sees people praying to God fervently in the afternoon and expect results.

The man of God popularly known as Ajagurajah aka Chopbar Sofo said this in a recent interview.

He explained that some angels once left heaven and came down to earth but later changed their mind and were returning to heaven, unfortunately, heaven gates were closed, so they got stuck in the sky.

Ajagurajah added that the bible did not say that Jesus ever prayed in the afternoon but rather he was only praying in the evening.

In other news, the founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has accused the Akufo-Addo government and its officials of hypocrisy following their unwillingness to accept that political activities have contributed largely to the spike in the country’s Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus active cases in Ghana have now surpassed the 5,000 mark with over 400 people dead while daily detected cases keep soaring.

Despite the fact that the Coronavirus preventives measures put in place by the government were blatantly ignored during last year’s political activities, the government has said that no evidence supports claims that the political activities have contributed in any way to the worsening of the country’s situation.

But Prophet Kofi Oduro insists that government must accept responsibility for the increase in the spread of the virus, accusing officials of being hypocrites.

“What this country hates is the truth. The government should take responsibility for the increased Covid-19 numbers and stop pushing blame,” the man of God said during a sermon in his church recently.

He added that the struggle for power at the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic which saw lawmakers involved in a scuffle was just one of the many actions by politicians the have led to a surge in the Covid-19 situation.

“Where were the nose masks during the campaign? People were sitting on people’s laps and dragging themselves in Parliament. Where was social distancing?” Prophet Kofi Oduro asked, “You are hypocrites and God judges hypocrisy.”