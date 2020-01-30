“God forbids wife to check husband’s phone but allows husband to search wife’s phone” – Soldier preaches

A Nigerian military man has burst the bubbles of some women and given some men a shot in the arm following his preaching that seeks to suggest that women do not have equal rights as men when it comes to marriage.

The soldier identified as Bilyaminu Ladan Mada resorted to Facebook to say that Muslim husbands are at liberty according to their Quran to check their wives’ phones but the wives are forbidden to do same to their husbands.

He asked women to understand that their husbands have the right to marry up to four women, so checking their phones to figure out whether they are cheating or not is an afront to the dictates of the Quran.

Read his post below and share your opinion:

“Good Afternoon ladies and gents. Sorry, I just want to drop this here. For the Muslims, God the Almighty permits a man to marry up to 4 wives if he so wishes and can do justice. So dating a lady outside doesn’t mean/qualify that am cheating on my wife. For the fact that she is the only one at home shows that I can bring three more.

“Cheating is when u are having extramarital affair pls. Ladies that feel their husbands are cheating on them because they are dating another girl aside having them as wives, my question to u is “is ur husband having 4 of u?”

“Also note, it is forbidden for a wife to check her husband’s phone but very much allowed for a husband to search his wife’s phone. The reason is “he is at liberty to marry more than a wife, so is possible he has a girlfriend and if the wife sees their chat or messages, she will be hurt.

“So to avoid violence, God forbids her from checking his phone.

But for the husband, he can check her phone because she only belongs to him and it is believed she does have any secret to hide from him on that phone that will hurt him. So pls let's understand.”