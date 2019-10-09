A Facebook user Bra Sammy who posted photos of the awe-inspiring scene on the social media platform said the man has been selling yoghurt for the past 30 years.

He added that the good Samaritan who was then a little child still remembers how the elderly man gifted him and other kids then some of his yoghurt in Cape Coast.

Touched by the fact that the yoghurt seller has still been doing the same business after three decades, the young man decided to gift him some cash for his good deeds.

Bra Sammy captioned the photos: “The man in the pictures below sold yogurt for 30 years in Cape Coast and was always nice to young children and gave them free yogurt especially when they don't have money. His good deeds came back haunting him when one of his child customers, now grown, surprised him with a 10,000Ghc as appreciation. Good deeds still truly do pay off!”

The Ghs10,000 will save the elderly man somehow.

See some more photos below:

Grateful man gifts GHc10k cash to yoghurt seller who gave him free yoghurt 30 years ago

