They were on the floor to dance but got emotional and could not hide it from the numerous guests present at the wedding.
Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)
A groom and his mother got emotional at his wedding and shed tears uncontrollably while holding each other as they shared a mother-son moment before he finally separates from her to join his soulmate.
The groom’s mother is seen in a video circulating online, holding him firmly while consoling him, but she could not help but join him in crying as he was simply inconsolable.
Interestingly, the emcee of the event, instead of calming the groom and his mother down, urged them to express themselves, saying it’s okay to do so.
Sabi radio which posted a video of the episode on Instagram captioned it: “Groom is emotional as he does the mother-son dance at his wedding.”
The video has sparked reactions, with many people saying that it is normal for the groom to get emotional as he was leaving his mother with whom he has probably spent the better part of his life, especially if they both went through difficult times together.
But some Instagram users say the emotional moment could be a red flag, signalling how the groom would remain a ‘mummy’s boy’ even after the marriage, which might be difficult for his wife to handle.
Well, it is only them that know what triggered the emotions but it is understandable to see a mother and her son finding it hard to cope without each other’s company, having spent many years together. It is also possible that the groom is the only child of his mother who probably raised him single-handedly.
