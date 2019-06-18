One Kwabena aka Cowbell from Abura Dunkwa in the central region of Ghana found a life partner with whom he was tying the knot in a traditional wedding on Saturday, 15th June, but little did either of the couple know that the event was rather going to mark the end of the love life.

The said marriage, according to Ghpage.com, was taking place at Assin Juaso in the Central region.

In the morning of the event, the two children who the couple had prior to the ongoing marriage reportedly collapsed and were resuscitated, triggering suspicion and shock in residents.

The children’s collapse followed an earlier killing of a strange snake which reportedly surfaced in the bride’s home.

Determined to get married on that fateful day, the coupled damned the snake incident and the incomprehensible collapse of their children and proceeded with the marriage ceremony.

Things went according to plan until the groom complained of stomach ache right after dancing with his bride at the wedding reception. He was then rushed to the St Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu, but the young man was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ghpage.com reported Chief Superintendent Leonard Abakah, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander as having confirmed the death of Kwabena aka Cowbell, adding that his outfit has commenced investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the death.