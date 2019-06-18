That is what has landed Tanzanian actress and socialite, Wema Sepetu in trouble. The actress notorious for feeding her followers with nude videos and photos crossed the battle line in November last year as she was arrested and charged for sharing indecent photos and videos online.

The matter has been pending in court, but the beautiful socialite is reported to have failed to appear in court on some occasions, prompting the court to issue an order for her arrest.

When she was brought before the Kisutu Magistrate's Court on Monday, June 17, resident magistrate, Maira Kasonde remanded her in police custody to reappear on June 24 when the case will be called for further hearing.

''The case will be heard again on June 24 this year; therefore, the accused should be locked up until that date,'' Maira Kasonde said.

Sepetu’s plea for forgiveness, saying her failure to show up in court was as a result of tight work schedule and other genuine reasons, the judge was adamant.

She was seen being carried away by security officers to be placed in custody at an unknown location.

All fingers are crossed in anticipation of the outcome of the proceedings.