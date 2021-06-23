Gun flaunting men granted bail of GHS50,000 each with two sureties

They have been charged with publication of false news with an intent to cause fear and alarm, an offence under the criminal offence act after they were seen carrying offensive weapons and conspiracy.

The suspects have however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagoggie prayed the court to allow the police to keep the suspects in custody for another two weeks because they are still investigating the source of the video that led to their arrest.

He added that that the police were still looking for the two pistols which the accused persons claimed to have been burnt.

However, Charles Owusu Ansah, the lawyer representing the suspects objected to the prosecution’s prayer.

The presidential judge, His Honour Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah agreed with the defence lawyer and granted both Emmanuel Dakorah alias Obour, 26 and Richard Suleman alias Kalifar a Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHS50,000) bail with two sureties each.

The two are supposed to report to the police three times a week until the case is heard again on July 7, 2021.

The two were part of a group that was captured in a video that went viral on June 15 in which they displayed various guns unapologetically while boasting that they have been criminals for a long time.

“We have been committing crimes for a long time,” one of the young men bragged in local dialect Twi while another too warned: “everybody should run”.

The video attracted a lot of reactions on social media with calls on the police to arrest them.