"I'm single, no children at age 52, I didn't die" – Female pastor asks youth to relax

According to her, certain milestones perceived as parameters for success by society are pushing the youth into doing all sorts of things to fake a good image of themselves.

The woman of God cited the perception that getting married or attaining financial prosperity by age 30 as some of the pressures that young people have had to grapple with.

"We are putting a lot of pressure on younger people. There are people who will hire a car for the weekend just to be seen driving so that people can see that they have a car," she asserted while speaking on NTV's show Your World.

Reverend Jacqueline Othoro boasted about being 52 years old and was still single and childless, saying what matters to her most is the fact that she is still alive and has lost nothing as a result of the singleness or childlessness.

She disclosed that growing up, she planned to get married by age 28 but although her dream never came to pass, it didn’t compel her to go above and beyond to please anyone.

"I am 52 years old, still single and with no children. I am alive and that's critical. I had a goal to get married by 28, I am 52 now and still single, I didn't die or lose anything. Learn to be flexible with goals that you can't control, I can't control someone coming into my life," she said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.