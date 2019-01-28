A pastor was stripped and whipped so severely that he confessed to having slept with married women in his church.

Reports say the pastor of Army Power Ministry located in Benin City of Nigeria’s Edo state was caught red-handed by son of a married church member having sexual intercourse with her.

A mob then took the man of God into an uncompleted building where they stripped him half naked and beat him so mercilessly that he confessed to having slept with the young man’s mother.

He even revealed how it all happened.

A video of the incident has gone viral online showing the pastor confessing in a whispering tone as if he wanted it to be a secret.

Watch the video below: